Kyler Murray drama could be part of a fast, wild QB offseason for NFL

The Cleveland Browns have stated that they are expecting Baker Mayfield to bounce back in 2022. Given his recovery timeline from shoulder surgery, even if the team wanted to move on from him they would have a tough time doing so before he is cleared to throw passes.

With light throwing starting in April, passing a physical won’t be likely until sometime in May. The Browns statement makes it seem clear that they aren’t planning to move on from him anyway.

The rest of the NFL may not have a delayed timeline with a fast, wild offseason for quarterbacks possibly on the horizon. Aaron Rodgers almost didn’t return last season to Green Bay and could be out sooner than later. Russell Wilson could ask for a trade. Deshaun Watson, despite continued legal delays, could be traded if a team feels comfortable enough. Kirk Cousins’ name will remain of intrigue with a new front office and coaching staff, along with a large payout on the last year of his deal.

Another name that may have entered the conversation is former top pick Kyler Murray. Last week, Murray scrubbed his social media including removing all connections to his Arizona Cardinals team.

On Super Bowl Sunday, things got ratcheted up a notch with two different reports that shed a negative light on Murray:

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Mortensen’s report would seemingly have to come from within the Cardinals locker room or organization. As would this report from Mike Garafolo in which he reports Murray refused to reenter Arizona’s playoff loss:

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: A look into #Bengals QB Joe Burrow's comeback; How the #AZCardinals want stronger leadership from Kyler Murray — with an example why; Who is in the QB market this offseason? pic.twitter.com/0rZSzhbuAG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

With what seems like two negative reports coming out at the Super Bowl, that both seem like they came from his team, Murray’s future could be up in the air. Last year, the Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff trade was known before the Super Bowl. With the amount of QB drama this year, it is possible we hear something as early as next week about a big quarterback move.

While Cleveland is unlikely to be involved, big moves around the league could have an impact on them. Does a receiver or defensive star ask for a trade because the team moved their QB? Does a free agent look the Browns way instead of, for example, the Packers because Rodgers is gone?

Could be a really interesting offseason with Sunday’s reports on Murray just a sign of movement to possibly come.