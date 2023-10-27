Kyler Murray doubtful for Week 8

As it turns out, quarterback Kyler Murray is unlikely to play this weekend.

Despite Murray being taken off the injury report for Thursday and Friday, the quarterback is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

That puts quarterback Joshua Dobbs in line to start for at least one more week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon had said, "We'll see," on Friday when asked if Murray would make his 2023 debut this weekend. Murray is still on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after tearing his ACL last December.

But now that Murray has returned to being fully healthy in practice, he could conceivably play in Arizona’s Week 9 contest against Cleveland.

Linebacker Kris Barnes (hamstring), defensive tackle Kevin Strong (shoulder), and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 8.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), safety Jalen Thompson, and receiver Greg Dortch (ankle) are questionable.

Receiver Zach Pascal (neck) and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (hand) have no game status and are set to play against Baltimore.