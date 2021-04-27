The Cardinals made quarterback Kyler Murray the centerpiece of their franchise when they took him with the first overall pick of the 2019 draft and Murray thinks that spot gives him a voice in what the team will do in this draft.

Murray was a guest on NFL Network Tuesday and he was asked if he feels like he has a voice that General Manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury listen to when it comes to what he’s looking for in the draft.

“I do believe I think I have an influence in it,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I wouldn’t. I think if you’ve got a guy at quarterback, you trust him and you want him to be the face of the franchise for a lot of years, I think he should have an influence. Everything is technically built around the quarterback. I think I have that relationship with Steve and Kliff. I’m excited to see what we do on Thursday.”

While some might think Murray would be stumping for an offensive addition, he said playing quarterback makes him aware “how crucial” it is to be strong defensively. That might provide a hint about where Murray would like to see the Cardinals go on Thursday night, but we’ll have to wait to see which direction they go with the 16th pick.

Kyler Murray: I don’t know why I wouldn’t have an influence in draft decisions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk