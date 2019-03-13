Giants will meet with Kyler Murray, who chooses not to get remeasured or run 40 at pro day

Free agency has shaken up the NFL for sure, but The Kyler Show hit Broadway on Wednesday.

Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray had his pro day on Wednesday, and some NFL heavyweights — including New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and new Bengals coach Zac Taylor — showed up to watch the possible No. 1 pick in the draft throw footballs.

But that was all Murray chose to do on Wednesday, wearing a backpack while his teammates were going through their athletic testing. He opted not to run a 40-yard dash, even though the school prepared for him doing it. And Murray even chose not to have his height measured again, even though he just had it measured a few weeks ago at the NFL scouting combine.

Who else was (and wasn’t) there to watch?

And that wasn’t the only newsy element of the day. Interestingly, none of the Arizona Cardinals’ top brass – team president Michael Bidwill, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury – were in attendance. The Cardinals hold the first pick in the draft and roundly have been pegged to be targeting Murray.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was weighed but not measured at his pro day, and he opted to throw but not run a 40-yard dash. (AP)

But there might suddenly be a new team in the Murray sweepstakes. Could the Giants, who now own the Nos. 6 and 17 overall picks in the draft, suddenly be players for him? Following the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, all bets are off for the direction of the franchise, but it’s clear that they need a quarterback to supplant Eli Manning sooner rather than later.

And the Giants reportedly will be meeting with Murray on Wednesday night, per ESPN, following his pro day. That group will include Shurmur and Giants senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara; general manager Dave Gettleman reportedly will be remaining at the Giants’ facility, however.

According to the school, though, all 32 teams had at least one representative on hand for the Sooners’ workout.

Does this change things for Murray at No. 1?

We shouldn’t look too much into the Cardinals’ absence. They too are expected to meet privately with Murray at some point. And perhaps the fact that all Murray did on Wednesday was weigh in (205 pounds, down two pounds from the combine) and throw indicates that he’s pretty sure he’s going very high one way or another when April 25 rolls around.

Plenty of quarterbacks have opted not to participate in drills, either at the combine or their pro days, and have not seen their stock affected much if at all. It’s very possible that Murray has received enough information about where he stands to only do what he wants to do leading up to the NFL draft.

