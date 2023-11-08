Kyler Murray does not appear on injury report, James Conner limited

All signs continue to point toward Kyler Murray making his first start of the season on Sunday against the Falcons.

After being activated off of injured reserve on Tuesday, Murray did not appear on the Cardinals' first injury report of the week.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has said that as long as there's no setback, Murray should start on Sunday. Murray has been a full participant in practice over the last couple of weeks.

Murray tore his ACL last December.

As for players on the injury report, running back James Conner (knee) was limited in his first practice since being designated to return from IR. Receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder) was also limited.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (calf), running back Emari Demercado (toe), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), linebacker Cameron Thomas (illness), linebacker Ezekiel Turner (hamstring), and cornerback Marco Wilson (knee) all did not practice on Wednesday.