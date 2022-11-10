Kyler Murray a DNP, Rondale Moore limited in first injury report of Week 10

The Arizona Cardinals began work in Week 10 on Wednesday preparing for the Los Angeles Rams but held a walkthrough instead of a full practice. They are dealing with a number of injuries. The Rams also held only a walkthrough Wednesday.

The first injury report of the week for the Cardinals was lengthy, as it has been for several weeks.

A total of 15 players appear with eight not participating to start the week.

The details are below.

Did not participate

S Budda Baker (ankle), OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, illness), OL Cody Ford (illness), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), OL Rodney Hudson (knee), CB Byron Murphy (back) QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

This is a long list and Murray’s injury is probably the most concerning. Baker is expected to miss multiple weeks, although Kliff Kingsbury was hopeful it could be only one week.

The offensive linemen on the list hopefully should be fine by the end of the week and Murphy played on Sunday with the back injury, so this is ideally just managing it early to avoid missed time later.

Limited participation

LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), OL D.J. Humphries (back), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs), CB Christian Matthew (hamstring), WR Rondale Moore (hand), K Matt Prater (right hip), DL J.J. Watt (knee)

Moore and Watt have new injuries but, only being limited Wednesday, ideally they will be all set by the end of the week. Humphries played with the back injury Sunday. Gardeck and Matthew have missed a couple of games and perhaps can be back this week.

Rams' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

C Brian Allen (knee)

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring)

DT Greg Gaines (elbow)

LB Travin Howard (hip)

T Alaric Jackson (knee)

CB Robert Rochell (illness)

QB Matthew Stafford (concussion)

