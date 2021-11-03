Kyler Murray didn’t practice Wednesday, says ankle feels good

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray hurt his ankle late in last Thursday’s loss to the Packers and a report over the weekend indicated that he was looking at a one-to-three week type of injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury called him day-to-day earlier this week and that the team would see where things were on Wednesday. It’s now Wednesday and Murray did not take part in the team’s practice as they prepare to face the 49ers.

Murray’s absence from the field might point to things trending the wrong way, but Murray’s press conference sounded some more positive notes. He said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, that the extended time off after the Week Eight game has been “definitely helpful” and that his ankle is feeling “good” at this point in the week.

With the Cardinals taking things a day at a time, Thursday’s practice report will bring another chance to see where things are going for Week Nine.

