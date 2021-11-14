Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins unlikely to play for Cardinals vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals have three key offensive players all listed as questionable for the game Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Kyler Murray only practiced on a limited basis Friday, recovering from an ankle sprain. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice at all for the second week in a row with a hamstring injury. Rookie receiver Rondale Moore got out of concussion protocol but is questionable with a neck injury.

Of all three players, it appears that Moore is the only one who might play.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Hopkins is the least likely of the three to play and “it doesn’t sound promising” for Murray, either. Moore is the most likely of the three to play.

If that is the case, Colt McCoy, who led the team to a 31-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, will get the start at quarterback. If Moore can play, then he will have A.J. Green, Christian Kirk, Moore and Antoine Wesley to throw to, as well as Andy Isabella and recently elevated Greg Dortch.

McCoy completed 22-of-26 passes last week for 249 yards and a touchdown in the win.

List

NFL Week 10 picks against the spread

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



