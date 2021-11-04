Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins still not practicing

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice Thursday. The team released its practice report, confirming both sat out while rehabbing.

Murray sprained his ankle on the Cardinals’ final drive last Thursday in the loss to the Packers. He said Wednesday he feels “good” after the mini-bye week.

Hopkins’ hamstring limited him to 15 of 59 snaps against the Packers.

Murray and Hopkins were among six players who didn’t practice Thursday. The only change to the team’s report was defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (calf). Lawrence did not practice Thursday, a day after being limited.

Linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder), offensive lineman Justin Pugh (calf), offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) and running back Chase Edmonds (shoulder) were limited.

