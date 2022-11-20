Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Cardinals vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have made it to Mexico following their final walkthrough of the week at the team facility. They released their final injury report of the week and they will be without a pair of starters and could be down another two.

Three players have been ruled out and three are questionable.

The details of the Cardinals’ final injury report are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

TE Zach Ertz (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back)

Ertz is done for the year and he will be placed on injured reserve by Monday afternoon.

Humphries and Murphy were both unable to practice at all this week and will miss their second game in a row.

Josh Jones will start in place of Humphries at left tackle, while with no Murphy, the cornerback situation will have Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson, with Trayvon Mullen getting playing time as well.

Questionable

OL Max Garcia (shoulder), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Garcia was limited all week but could end up starting at right guard. Murray was limited all week. Whether he plays will come down to how well he moves around over the next couple of days. Hopkins was limited the last two days after sitting out Thursday.

Kliff Kingsbury didn’t seem to think Hopkins’ hamstring was as bad as last season when he missed games.

No game designation

S Budda Baker (ankle), LB Markus Golden (illness), QB Colt McCoy (knee), K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

They were all participants at least one of the final days of practice. So if Murray can’t play, McCoy is good to go.

49ers' final injury report game designations

Ruled out

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

Questionable

DE Samson Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire