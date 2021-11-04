Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins do not practice Wednesday for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals began their week of practice and their first injury report had much of what was expected.

They had five players sit out of practice and another six who got limited work.

Check out the details below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Did not participate

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), J.J. Watt (shoulder), S James Wiggins (knee)

Hopkins normally would not have practiced on a Wednesday. He will likely play, even if he is not 100%.

Murray’s ankle is what everyone is watching. He sounds like he intends on playing and head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he could not practice all week and still play if he gets mental reps and learns the game plan.

Ward probably won’t play. He suffered what appeared to be a serious concussion.

Watt is somehow still not on injured reserve, which suggests he is going to try play through the injury, although he probably won’t play this week.

Wiggins’ injury came when he was blocked in the back on a punt return.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), OL Max Garcia (Achilles), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), G Justin Pugh (calf)

Wednesday is the day the Cardinals give the most rest to guys who are at all banged up.

Collins’ and Edmonds’ shoulders are something to watch. With the presumed return of Rodney Hudson from injured reserve, Garcia’s return becomes less significant.

Getting Lawrence will help the run defense, as Corey Peters has also returned.

Pugh has been on injured reports often this season and plays by the end of the week.

49ers' injury report

1

1