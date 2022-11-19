Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins limited in Friday’s injury report

The Arizona Cardinals saw some improvements happen to their injury situation with their second injury report of the week, released on Friday. Four players have their practice statuses upgraded, from not practicing to being limited and two from limited to full participation.

The decision as to who starts at quarterback still remains up in the air.

The details of the Cardinals’ second injury report are below.

Did not participate

TE Zach Ertz (knee), OL D.J. Humphries (back), CB Byron Murphy (back)

Ertz is done for the season. Humphries has been ruled out by coach Kliff Kingsbury and did not practice for the second straight day. Murphy has missed two straight practices.

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), OL Max Garcia (shoulder), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Baker and Hopkins were both upgraded. That is good news. Kingsbury said Hopkins’ hamstring is not like last year’s and it is more maintenance. Murray “has come a long way” and the extra day before the game gives him a better chance of playing.

Full participation

LB Markus Golden (illness), QB Colt McCoy (knee), K Matt Prater (hip, illness)

Golden and McCoy were upgraded. If Kyler can’t play on Monday, it looks like McCoy will be good to go.

49ers' 2nd Week 11 injury report

Did not participate

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

CB Charvarious Ward (personal)

Limited participation

DE Samsom Ebukam (quad, Achilles)

Full participation

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire