Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins inactive; Colt McCoy to start at QB for Cardinals

For the first time since he was drafted first overall in the 2019 draft, the Cardinals will not have Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback. The ankle injury he sustained in Week 8 is keeping him out of the Cardinals’ Week 9 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals released their inactive list for the game and Murray is listed among them.

He is not the only offensive starter who is inactive. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed all week of practice with a hamstring injury, is also inactive.

The Cardinals are without Murray, Hopkins and receiver A.J. Green, who tested positive for COVID-19 and landed on the COVID list.

They do get center Rodney Hudson back after missing three weeks on injured reserve with a rib injury.

Here are the Cardinals’ inactive:

QB Kyler Murray

WR DeAndre Hopkins

RB Jonathan Ward

CB Kevin Peterson

S James Wiggins

With Ward out, Eno Benjamin is active. He might see time on offense and also on special teams.

Andy Isabella is active, too, and should have some role on offense.

Peterson was elevated from the practice squad but will not dress.

Ward and Wiggins were ruled out with injuries.

List

4 matchups to watch in Cardinals vs. 49ers

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



