Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Byron Murphy questionable Sunday vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up the week of practice in preparation for their Week 13 road game against the Chicago Bears. They released their final injury report of the week and only one player has been ruled out while a few others are questionable and will be game-time decisions. Among them again are quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Check out the details to the final injury report below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Ruled out

S James Wiggins (knee)

After progressing toward playing again, Wiggins is out after suffering a setback this week. He was limited Wednesday but unable to practice Thursday or Friday. I would not be surprised if he is placed on injured reserve.

Questionable

QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), OL Justin Pugh (calf), CB Byron Murphy (foot)

All will be game-day decisions. It sounds like Murray is on track to play and reports are that both he and Hopkins are likely to play, barring setbacks.

Hopkins did not practice Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they were “being smart” with him. He will test things on Sunday and see how he can move.

Murray was limited all week. Pugh did not practice all week, so his playing seems unlikely.

Murphy was a new addition on Friday’s injury report. He was limited with a foot injury he apparently suffered in practice. That is an injury to watch.

Players with no designation

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

Garcia was a full participant all week in practice, so he should be good to go to start at right guard. His task will be easier because Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks will be out on Sunday.

Bears players

Ruled out:

DE Mario Edwards (ribs)

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs)

DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)

RB Damien Williams (calf)

Doubtful:

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)

Questionable:

Story continues

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

1

1