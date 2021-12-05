Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Byron Murphy all active for Cardinals vs. Bears

The Arizona Cardinals will, in fact, have quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suited up and in the lineup against the Chicago Bears. Although it was already reported as such, it is now official, as the Cardinals released their inactive list for Week 13 and both are active.

It is the first time either has played since Week 8 when the Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers. Since then, though, they have won two of three games and are in first place in the NFC.

Who is inactive for the Cardinals as they face the Bears?

QB Trace McSorley

WR Andy Isabella

CB Jace Whittaker

OL Justin Pugh

Pugh was questionable for the game with a calf injury and was going to be a game-day decision. He did not practice all week. That means Sean Harlow will be in the starting lineup at left guard.

Isabella is back to being inactive with Hopkins set to play, albeit in a limited role.

Whittaker was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, putting in doubt Byron Murphy’s availability, as he was listed as questionable for the game with a foot injury. With Whittaker inactive, Murphy will start.

Kickoff for the game is 1 p.m. ET.

List

Keys to a Cardinals' Week 13 victory over the Bears

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



