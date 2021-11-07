In this article:

The Cardinals are heading into today’s game agains the 49ers without their two most important offensive players.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are both inactive today.

Both Murray and Hopkins had been termed game-time decisions, and after pregame warmups the Cardinals officially ruled both players inactive.

Colt McCoy will be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback today.

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins both inactive vs. 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk