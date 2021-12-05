Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are back in the end zone

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals lineup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

The combination showed no rust had developed as they picked up where they left off and wound up in the end zone.

Both had been missing games due to nagging injuries but it took less than four minutes for them to click from 21 yards for Arizona.

Matt Prater added the PAT and the embattled Matt Nagy and the Bears were down 7-0.