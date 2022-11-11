Heated Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument revealed on 'Hard Knocks'

Heated Kyler Murray-DeAndre Hopkins argument shown on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were seen getting into an argument during Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, we know what was said between the two Arizona Cardinals stars.

The Cardinals are the focus of the second in-season edition of HBO and NFL Films' "Hard Knocks", and the debut episode included audio from Murray and Hopkins' sideline spat.

After Arizona's offense came off the field for a second-quarter punt, the exchange began with Hopkins approaching Murray about why he didn't get the ball on the previous play.

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language

Hopkins asked Murray, "What you looking at, bro? What you see?"

Murray said he was looking at Hopkins, who replied, "C'mon bro, that s*** wide open."

Things then got a bit spicier. Hopkins repeatedly said, "I'm trying to win" to Murray, who responded by exclaiming, "I'm gonna get you the ball" a couple of times. The exchange was capped by the quarterback telling his wideout to "calm the f*** down."

After Arizona's 31-21 loss to Seattle, Hopkins downplayed the heated back-and-forth.

“That’s who [Murray] is and I love it," Hopkins said, via All Cardinals. "Just talking about what we can do and it’s good, I love it. It’s good to have somebody like that who’s emotionally passionate with their craft."

It's been a disappointing season for the Cardinals so far. On the heels of an 11-win campaign and a playoff appearance, Arizona sits last in the NFC West at 3-6. Hopkins' return from a six-game PED suspension hasn't helped kickstart the Cards either, as they're 1-2 with the three-time All-Pro in the lineup.

Murray, Hopkins and Co. will look to right the ship when they visit the division rival Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.