Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins among 12 DNPs on Cardinals’ Thursday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals, after holding only a walkthrough on Wednesday, held practice on Thursday, but their second injury report of the week had little changes.

There were still 12 players who did not participate and a new addition to the report, although one player was upgraded.

The details of Thursday’s injury report are below.

Did not participate

Brewer and Wells will come off Friday’s injury report. Both were placed on injured reserve Thursday. Edmonds likely will end up there by the end of the week.

However, the continued DNP status of Murray, Hopkins, Baker and Phillips are concerning.

However, Baker, Phillips and Ward were working on the side in the open part of practice. That would suggest that Baker and Ward could perhaps come out of concussion protocol by the end of the week.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (shin), TE Darrell Daniels (shoulder), WR A.J. Green (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (toe)

Green was added after coming off the COVID list. The league requires a three-day ramp-up for physical activity. He will be fine by the end of the week.

The other guys were limited for the second day in a row.

Full particpation

WR Christian Kirk (thumb), TE Demetrius Harris (illness)

Harris was upgraded after being limited Wednesday, which was his first day back from the COVID list.

Both are in line to play.

