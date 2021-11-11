Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins absent again at Cardinals practice

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said on Wednesday that his injured ankle is feeling “way better,” but it’s still not feeling well enough for him to get on the practice field.

Reporters at Thursday’s practice in Arizona sent word that Murray was not on the field for the portion of the session open to the media. Unless he’s making a late appearance, that will make five straight practices that Murray has missed and keep concerns that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Panthers at a high level.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) also missed last Sunday’s game and he remained absent from practice on Thursday as well.

Running back Chase Edmonds (ankle), wide receiver Rondale Moore (neck, concussion), safety James Wiggins (knee), guard Justin Pugh(calf), and offensive lineman Max Garcia (Achilles) were not spotted at practice either, so the Cardinals have a number of injury situations to monitor in Week 10.

