Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkin limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report of Week 13 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears on the road. After their bye week, they are healthier.

They are not completely healthy yet, but things are looking up and both quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins practiced together for the first time since Week 7.

The Cardinals released their first injury report of the week. The details are below.

Did not participate

OT Kelvin Beachum (rest), C Rodney Hudson (rest), G Justin Pugh (calf)

Only Pugh sat out because of an injury. It will be a game-time decision as to whether he will be in the lineup Sunday.

Limited participation

QB Kyler Murray (ankle), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), S James Wiggins (knee)

This was the best news. Murray did some work for the fifth straight practice and it appears he is on track to play on Sunday. Getting Hopkins on the practice field is big. He had not gotten any practice reps since Week 7.

Wiggins is progressing with his knee.

Full participation

OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

This is great as well. He had been limited for a couple of weeks. Coming out of the bye, it looks like he is finally healthy. He played most of the game against the Seahawks.

