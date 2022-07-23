Kyler Murray contract extension details, salary, bonuses, salary cap information and more

The news of the week in the NFL came Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray came to terms on a contract extension that locks him up through 2028 and pays him $230.5 million in new money, with $160 million in guaranteed money.

Pro Football Talk got the full details of Murray’s contract.

Let’s break down the salary numbers, the bonuses, the cap hits and more.

Salary details

Because he was already under contract through 2023, the extension is technically for five years. His salary for 2022 salary does not change, but he was originally scheduled to get a salary of $29.7 million. That changes with the extension.

2022: $965,000 (fully guaranteed at signing)

2023: $2 million (fully guaranteed at signing)

2024: $37 million ($35.3 million is fully guaranteed at signing)

2025: $18 million (guaranteed for injury at signing, will fully guarantee in 2024)

2026: $22.835 million

2027: $19.5 million

2028: $34.01 million

Standard bonus details

The salary numbers vary each year to manipulate the cap hit each year. We will go over those next, but here are the bonuses he gets or can get over the next few years.

2022: $29.035 million signing bonus (the $4.5 million roster bonus he was due in August from his rookie contract is absorbed into this signing bonus.)

2023: $36 million option bonus (fully guaranteed)

2024: $1 million workout bonus, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses

2025: $11.9 roster bonus in offseason (guaranteed for injury but will fully guarantee in 2024), $1.88 million workout bonus, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses

2026: $17 million offseason roster bonus, $1.88 million workout bonus, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses

2027: $14.19 million offseason roster bonus (fully guarantees in 2026), $1.8 million workout bonus, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses

2028: $1.8 million workout bonus, $2 million training camp bonus, up to $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses

Incentive bonus details

Murray has another $7.5 million in incentive bonuses in the five new years of the contract. They are tied to playing time, rushing stats and playoff playing time.

From 2024-2028, he will get $750,000 if he rushes for 600 yards and six touchdowns the previous season. He earns an addition $750,000 if three things happen — he plays at least 70% of the regular-season snaps, he plays in 70% of the NFC Championship Game and the Cardinals win it.

Salary cap hits each year

His cap hit varies wildly but the hit is low in 2022 and 2023.

The signing bonus of more than $29 million he receives this year is prorated for cap purposes from 2022-2026 at $5.81 million per year. His 2023 $36 million option bonus is prorated for cap purposes from 2023-2027 at $7.2 million per year.

Here are the yearly cap numbers:

2022: $12.7 million cap hit (2022 salary + carryover rookie signing bonus proration + 2022 signing bonus proration)

This is an increase of about $1.3 million over the cap hit his contract would have had before the extension.

2023: $16.01 million cap hit (2023 salary + 2022 signing bonus proration + 2023 option bonus proration + 2023 workout bonus)

His original 2023 cap hit would have been $29.7 million. The Cardinals get nearly $13.7 in cap savings from the deal this year.

2024: Up to $51.86 million cap hit (2024 salary + 2022 signing bonus proration + 2023 option bonus proration + 2024 workout bonus + 2024 per-game roster bonus)

2025: Up to $45.61 million cap hit (2025 salary + 2022 signing bonus proration + 2023 option bonus proration + 2025 offseason roster bonus + 2025 workout bonus + 2025 per-game roster bonuses)

2026: Up to $55.55 million cap hit (2026 salary + 2022 signing bonus proration + 2023 option bonus proration + 2026 offseason roster bonus + 2026 workout bonus + 2026 per-game roster bonuses)

2027: Up to $43.54 million cap hit (2027 salary + 2023 option bonus proration + 2027 offseason roster bonus + 2027 workout bonus + 2027 per-game roster bonuses)

2028: Up to $46.36 million cap hit (2028 salary + 2028 workout bonus + 2028 training camp roster bonus + 2028 per-game roster bonuses)

Observations

The first thing to note is the the low cap hit in 2022 and 2023, allowing the Cardinals flexibility for next year.

His incentive bonuses are interesting. The one tied to playing time and getting to the Super Bowl makes sense. The fact he has to play 70% of the snaps in the conference title game is a sort of Nick Foles clause.

The only statistical measure he can bonus in is rushing performance. It shows that the Cardinals want to encourage him to use his running abilities.

After not showing up for most of the offseason program this year, he has a lot on money tied up in being in Tempe for offseason work.

And he will have a constant cash flow throughout each year. He gets big money in the offseason in five of the seven years. He gets workout bonuses every year starting in 2023. He gets a training camp bonus in 2028.

