Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Wednesday that he hopes to have at least one of his injured quarterbacks available to play against the 49ers in Mexico City on Monday night and Thursday brought positive developments on that front.

Reporters at the open session of Thursday’s practice noted that Murray and McCoy were both partcipating in practice. The team’s injury report will provide information about their participation level.

Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him from playing against the Rams last Sunday. McCoy started the game and left briefly after hurting his knee.

Safety Budda Baker (ankle) was out for stretching before going inside while wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, left tackle D.J. Humphries, and cornerback Byron Murphy were not spotted at the open portion of the practice session.

Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy practicing Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk