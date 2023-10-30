Kyler Murray or Clayton Tune will start at QB for Cardinals this week

Week Nine might be Kyler Murray time.

After Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that Joshua Dobbs would remain the team’s starter for their game in Cleveland but Gannon reversed course on Monday. Gannon said that Murray or rookie Clayton Tune will get the start at quarterback against the Browns.

Gannon said he changed his mind about sticking with Dobbs after watching film of Sunday's loss and that Murray will get the start as long as the team feels he's healthy enough to go. Murray remains on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last season, but he has been on the practice field and is participating fully in the team's workouts.

That would seem to point in the direction of Murray playing in Cleveland. The team has until Saturday to add him to the 53-man roster, howver, so official word will have to wait until closer to kickoff.