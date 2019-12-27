Kyler Murray, Chandler Jones limited in Thursday’s practice

They would have been limited in practice on Wednesday, if practice had happened. On Thursday, practice actually happened — and they were both limited.

Quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and linebacker Chandler Jones (thumb) were limited in practice, three days before a season-ending game against the Rams.

The Cardinals have won two in a row following a six-game losing streak, and Jones (after four sacks on Sunday) is 3.5 away from tying the single-season record of 22.5. Murray, a viable offensive rookie of the year candidate, can add to an already impressive debut season, if he’s able to play.

Arizona faces the Rams in the last game (for now) at the L.A. Coliseum in the only 4:25 p.m. ET game with no significance to the postseason field.