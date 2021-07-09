Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb named to NFL’s all under 25 offensive team

When it comes to creating young offensive stars at the NFL, there are few coaches in the college game that have done as well as Lincoln Riley. Over his short tenure in Norman, Oklahoma, the Air Raid disciple has put many skill players in the NFL. Over the last four NFL drafts, he has produced three starting quarterbacks at the next level as well as a young budding star receiver in CeeDee Lamb.

According to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, two players coached by Riley made the all-under 25 offensive team. A look at the best young talent on that side of the ball in the league. While no player made it on the first team, two of Riley’s former talents were named to the second team.

Quarterback: Kyler Murray, Arizona

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Murray took the NFL by storm winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. In two seasons, he has proved that even a player of his size and stature can still make a difference. Murray has compiled a starting record of 13-18-1 in his two seasons as the full-time starter under center. In that time he has thrown for 7,693 yards with 46 touchdowns through the air. As a dual-threat in the NFL, he has added 1,363 yards on the ground with another 15 touchdowns. Year three could be a monster one for the NFL MVP award dark horse.

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb exploded onto the scene for the Dallas Cowboys in his rookie year, it was clear early on that he was going to be a major factor. It wasn’t until a freak injury to his quarterback that his impact slowed some but he was still one of the best receivers in the league. Touchdown Wire recently ranked him among the best from the slot. Lamb touched the ball 84 times last season for 1,017 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns. He would add another on a kickoff return. With a fully healthy Dak Prescott in the fold once again, buy stock on Lamb in year two.

