Kyler Murray, CeeDee Lamb among CBS Sports best players under 25

The Oklahoma Sooners have some talented players playing in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, OU has been well-represented over the last several years. With youth being the name of the game in the National Football League, CBS Sports took a look at the top 25 players under 25 and two former Sooners greats makes the list; CeeDee Lamb and Kyler Murray.

Lamb came in at No. 24 and was the sixth wide receiver on the list behind A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf, Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Lamb’s been a productive player for the Dallas Cowboys and someone America’s Team feels great about. This offseason they traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and Lamb will take on the role of the No. 1 WR for Dallas.

He’s coming off of an 1,100-yard season and is still an ascending player. His 2021 could have been even better but had some drops that took away from big plays.

Playing in a stacked receivers room alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, he’s still produced like a star-in-the-making, totaling 2,037 yards and 11 scores in two years. With Cooper gone, he’s poised to see an even bigger share of Dak Prescott’sthrows as the explosive counterpart to Gallup and Dalton Schultz. – Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

Lamb will get plenty of opportunities in 2022 to have a big season in the Dallas Cowboys high-scoring offense.

Coming in at No. 8 is Kyler Murray, who’s been the talk of the town this offseason as he and the Cardinals have been involved in contract negotiations.

Murray’s a bit of a difficult code to crack. On one hand, he’s ended all three NFL seasons either hurt or in a slump, has overseen a combined Cardinals record of 22-23-1 and is all but demanding a new deal before a single promising playoff game in Arizona. On the other, he’s easily a top-10 dual threat when at the height of his game, with a fiery arm and unending elusiveness. Odds are, whether in Arizona or elsewhere, his talent will keep him in the big-game conversation for longer than most QBs. – Benjamin, CBS Sports

Murray’s NFL career has had some great moments. He’s been an electrifying player with his arm and his legs and has helped turn the Cardinals into a playoff contender. It hasn’t always been smooth for the former Heisman winner, but a playoff appearance has Murray’s trajectory heading upward.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.