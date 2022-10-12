Will Kyler Murray carve up Seattle’s defense in week 6?

Yahoo Fantasy Analyst Andy Behrens explains why the Arizona quarterback will go off against one of the worst defensive units in the NFL.

ANDY BEHRENS: It hasn't always been a clinic with the Arizona Cardinals. I'll give you that. But Kyler Murray right now is on pace for well over 700 pass attempts on the season. You love to see that if you're fantasy manager.

This week, another thing you love to see, he's facing Seattle. That Seattle defense has been absolutely brutal so far this season. They're allowing 8.9 yards per pass attempt. That is by far the worst in the NFL. They are last in terms of yards per play allowed. Seattle, just absolutely brutal. You saw what just happened with the Saints. You saw what happened the prior week with the Lions. This is an every week thing.

Kyler just rushed for 42 yards. That was good to see. He's got 2 rushing scores on the season. So without question, we are in for a huge Kyler Murray week here. I'm going to give him 315 yards through the air, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 pick, and 33 yards on the ground.