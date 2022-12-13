Kyler Murray carted off with non-contact knee injury on third play

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was injured on the third play from scrimmage of Monday Night Football.

Murray scrambled after feeling pressure from Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon. As he started to go down, his knee appeared to give out on him.

The non-contact injury did not look good, and Murray yelled as he writhed in pain.

The Cardinals list him as questionable to return.

But Murray was carted off the field, and teammates wished him well before he departed.

Murray completed his only pass for 9 yards and ran for 3 yards.

Colt McCoy has replaced Murray.

