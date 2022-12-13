Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact knee injury

A very disappointing season for the Arizona Cardinals might have just had the worst thing that could happen. Quarterback Kyler Murray injured his knee and had to leave the game in the first quarter of their Monday night game against the New England Patriots.

On just the third play from scrimmage in the game after James Conner had a nine-yard catch and a six-yard run, Murray scrambled and ran to his right, gaining three yards. He had more open field in front of him, but his left knee gave out and he fell to the ground.

It was a non-contact injury to his knee, which seemingly always indicates a torn ACL.

He was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head, visibly upset with what happened.

The official announcement was that he was questionable to return, but it appeared that it could be a season-ending injury that could keep him out of even the first part of next season.

With a 4-8 record in a season when they expected to be serious competitors in the NFC, losing Murray to a serious injury is the absolute worst-case scenario.

List

Cardinals vs. Patriots Week 14 live scoring updates, highlights, more

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire