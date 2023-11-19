Kyler Murray has Cardinals off fast against Texans
What a difference a quarterback makes.
The Arizona Cardinals came into Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans off a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
That could be attributed to the team getting Kyler Murray back as its quarterback.
And the Heisman winner from Oklahoma was at it fast against the AFC South team.
Murray went deep, deep, deep, and found a wide-open Rondale Moore for a 48-yard TD.
KYLER MURRAY WANTS IT MOORE.
After the PAT, Arizona led 7-0.