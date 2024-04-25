Kyler Murray on the Cardinals’ draft: ‘I know who I want’

When Jonathan Gannon was asked last week how many players have come to him and provided their opinions on the draft, the Cardinals’ head coach chuckled and said, “How many guys we got on the roster right now?”

Being serious, Gannon had also said, “From my standpoint, our guys care about what we’re doing so yeah, they’re very chatty. They want to know what we are doing to get the football team better, so it’s actually really cool because they have an investment in wearing the Cardinal on their helmet and I love that. I love having those discussions, and it’s cool too because you listen to their point of view and they say, ‘Have you ever thought about this?’ ‘Oh no, I guess I didn’t think about that.’

“Well, take that times 100 and that’s what he’s (Ossenfort) thinking about. It’s cool when you kind of listen to those guys and hear their opinions. I welcome it.”

It’s safe to assume that quarterback Kyler Murray is one of those giving their opinion.

The most known suggestion Murray made in previous years was when he wanted the Cardinals to select wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, his former teammate at Oklahoma, in the first round of the 2020 draft. They chose linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was traded to the Giants last summer for a seventh-round pick.

But Murray believes things are different now.

In addition to tweeting Thursday, “Something about today just feels right, vibes are immaculate … ,” Murray also spoke to FOX and related how he’s all-in with general manager Monti Ossenfort and Gannon.

“I’ve put my foot on the table for a couple of guys in the past,” Murray admitted. “It didn’t work out. Obviously, things happen. It is what it is, and we move on. But I got full faith in the guys upstairs. It’s a new regime. Last year, they did a hell of a job. This year, obviously, with me being out and just the culture shift and the way I saw the guys buy in, it’s been a complete 180 for us.

“I’m just excited. I know Monti and [Gannon] are on the same page, and I know any decision they make is going to be the best decision for the team. Obviously, that’s the corporate answer, but I know who I want. We’ll see if it happens.”

Surely, Murray hopes for the arrival of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall choice in the first round, but even if it’s not Harrison, there’s no doubt the Cardinals will come away with a highly-rated receiver in the first round with the possibility another could be coming late in the first round or the second day of the draft Friday.

That would increase Murray’s excitement level.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire