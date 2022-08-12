Kyler Murray to call plays in 4th quarter of preseason opener vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals will not have quarterback Kyler Murray on the field playing in their preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he will be involved. He will be involved with the playcalling.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury, speaking pregame with Paul Calvisi, the team’s play-by-play announcer for the game, told him there would be a guest playcaller during the game.

After that, 12 Sports reporter Cameron Cox reported from the sideline during pregame coverage that it was to be Murray who will have headsets on and call plays in the fourth quarter.

It isn’t the first time for Murray.

When Murray was given a day off of practice before testing positive for COVID-19, he called plays in practice.

It is a way to keep Murray mentally engaged. He won’t get bored on the sideline of a game in which he isn’t playing.

There isn’t always a lot to watch in the fourth quarter of a preseason game. Having a team’s starting quarterback call plays is something to keep the game on for.

