Kyler Murray, Budda Baker among Cardinals’ 6 captains for 2023

The Arizona Cardinals named their captains for the 2023 season and had a “bonus” practice to prepare for their season opener on the road against the Washington Commanders.

Five of the six players return from last season. One is a newcomer but is no surprise. Three are offensive players, two are presumably defensive captains and one is for special teams, although he also plays defense.

Who are they? Check them out below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) watches his teammates practice during minicamp at the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe on June 13, 2023.

Murray is a captain for the fourth consecutive season — every year after his rookie season.

Even with the missed time to start the season, head coach Jonathan Gannon said there was no question Murray would be among them.

“He’s our franchise quarterback,” Gannon said on Monday, according to the team site’s Darren Urban. “And everything that I want our captains to be, he demonstrates it.”

Running back James Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) poses for a photo during a photoshoot for the 2023 Arizona Cardinals Uniforms on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Conner is a captain for the second consecutive season. He will be the offensive workhorse if everything goes as planned.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Humphries is a captain for the fourth straight year, like Murray. He is the leader of the offensive line and often a spokesperson for the team with the media.

LB Kyzir White

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

White is a newcomer to the defense, so his being voted captain says something about the respect he has quickly earned from his teammates.

S Budda Baker

Nfl Tampa Bay At Cardinals Budda Baker

Baker is a captain for the fourth straight season, and this is no surprise at all.

Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

Gardeck is a stud special teamer with Pro Bowl accolades. He is a captain for the fourth straight year, like Murray, Humphries and Baker.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire