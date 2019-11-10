Kyler Murray breaks all-time rookie interception-less streak

Kyler Murray is protecting the ball for the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray just broke the NFL’s rookie record for the longest passing streak without an interception.

In 2016, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had tied the mark of 176 straight passes without a pick, which was set by the Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr back in 2014. But Murray broke that tie — and surpassed it.

With an 11-yard pass to Larry Fitzgerald on the Cardinals’ second possession in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Murray hit on his 177th straight.

By the end of the first quarter, Murray was up to 182 straight without an INT.

The “yeah, but” here is that the No. 1 overall pick in the draft has thrown a lot of short passes this season in Kliff Kingsbury’s system in their first year together — a common complaint of Cardinals fans, even in a season where the team has been far more competitive than it was in 2018.

Still, it’s rare for a rookie to be this secure with the football. Murray’s last interception came way back in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Last week, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew ran his INT-less streak to 163 passes before being picked twice by the San Francisco 49ers. Minshew has since been benched.

Murray is still going.

