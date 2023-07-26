Kyler Murray to begin training camp on PUP

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is coming back from a torn ACL but has the goal to make it back to play in Week 1. However, he will not be able to practice yet, at least at the start of training camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Murray will begin training camp on PUP (physically unable to perform list).

While on the list, he is not permitted to practice.

He can come off PUP at any point before the season but cannot return once taken off.

Being placed on the preseason PUP makes it so a player can be placed on the regular season PUP, which gives the team a roster exemption and keeps the player out for six weeks.

If Murray’s goal is to play before Week 7, we should expect him to come off the list at some point so he can begin to practice.

This move is completely expected because he had surgery in January.

