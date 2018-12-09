Kyler Murray’s baseball agent says he won’t play football

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, but does he have a future in football?

Not according to his baseball agent, Scott Boras, who told NFL Media that Murray is dedicated to playing for the Oakland A’s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Kyler has agreed and the A’s agreed to a baseball contract that gave him permission to play college football through the end of the collegiate season,” Boras said. “After that, he is under contract to play baseball. That is not a determination to make. It’s already done.”

Of course, deals that are “done” can always be undone. And Murray said last week that he still hasn’t closed the door on playing football. If Murray’s heart is in football, he may decide to get out of the contract Boras negotiated with the A’s, perhaps with the help of a football agent who crunches the numbers and convinces Murray that football will pay more.

Ultimately, the last word on this will come from Murray, not Boras.