Kyler Murray asked DeAndre Hopkins to own up to mistake leading to INT

One of the few mistakes Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made this season was an interception against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. However, he would like it known it wasn’t all on him.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins brought up the interception when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. He took the blame for the turnover.

“I ran the wrong route, so the safety wouldn’t have been there if it wasn’t for me running the wrong route,” he said, noting the pick was “definitely” his fault. “I definitely hurt my team in that aspect.”

Both Hopkins and Andy Isabella were in the general vicinity of the throw. It appeared to be Isabella Murray was trying to target. He appeared to try and get the ball out quickly to that spot as there was pressure coming in his face. It resulted in a turnover.

Murray wanted Hopkins to own up to the mistake.

“I told him to tell you that because he did run the wrong route, but it’s all good,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury appreciates it, too. “I think first off, as a former quarterback, you definitely appreciate him owning that,” he said on Wednesday. “It shows his security as a player and what he’s about.”

Murray has owned up to mistakes he has made. The fact a superstar like Hopkins is willing to do this for his quarterback speaks volumes as to his character and how people in the locker room feel bout Murray.

