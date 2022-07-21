Kyler Murray becomes NFL's second highest-paid player with five-year, $230.5 million extension

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June he was praying Kyler Murray’s contract extension would be finalized before training camp. On Thursday, Kingsbury’s prayers were answered.

The Cardinals and Murray agreed on a five-year extension, the team announced. The deal is worth $230.5 million, including $160 million guaranteed, a person with direct knowledge of the contract told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge financial terms of the deal.

Murray now becomes the second highest-paid player in the NFL on average annual value, trailing only Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million per year) and coming in ahead of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson ($46 million) and his fully guaranteed deal.

Murray’s contract extension was a predictable conclusion to a long saga that featured the quarterback scrubbing off Cardinals content on his social media pages and the agent publicly airing out his grievances regarding his client’s contract negotiations. In the end, though, cooler heads prevailed, and Murray is now set to become the highest paid player in franchise history.

QB SALARY RANKINGS?: How does Murray's deal compare to other quarterbacks' contracts?

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The fourth-year quarterback has compiled 11,480 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns with 34 interceptions in his career. His 69.3% completion percentage in 2021 set a team record. Murray has rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler is the first player in NFL history with 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons.

Arizona selected Murray No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. The Cardinals picked up Murray’s fifth-year option in April, which kept him signed through the 2023 season. Now, Murray will be in the desert at least through the 2028 season.

Follow USA TODAY Sports Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyler Murray contract extension: Cardinals star now among top-paid QBs