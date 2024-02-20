Kyler Murray among CBS Sports players who would have grace EA Sports NCAA Football cover

Kyler Murray’s lone season at Oklahoma was an electric one. In one of the finest quarterback seasons of all time, Murray helped lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Murray’s ability to create big plays with his huge arm and his incredible mobility made him a highlight reel waiting to happen.

In the wake of EA Sports’ announcement that College Football will be making a return this year, the CBSSports Will Backus believes Kyler Murray would have made a great cover player during the game’s hiatus.

Murray effectively had one season as a starting quarterback — he played sparingly as a freshman at Texas A&M, transferred to Oklahoma and had to sit out 2016 before sitting behind Heisman winner Baker Mayfield in 2017 — but what a year it was. He had 4,361 yards passing and 1,001 yards rushing while amassing 54 total touchdowns. That earned him the Heisman as Oklahoma rolled to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth with Murray calling the shots. Adding to his profile as a standout athlete, Murray was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, but he obviously elected to stick with football. – Backus, CBS Sports

Murray wasn’t the most colorful player in college football, but he let his play do the talking.

Noticeably absent from Backus’ piece is Baker Mayfield, who was a Heisman finalist twice before winning the award in 2017. Instead of Mayfield, Backus chose Marcus Mariota, Derrick Henry, and DeShaun Watson. Each were fantastic players during their time, but none of those former stars represented the passion and excitement of college football quite like Baker Mayfield.

