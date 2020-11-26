Kyler Murray among 4 other Cardinals among top Pro Bowl vote-getters

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and safety Budda Baker are top vote-getters in the NFL at their positions after the first cycle of fan voting for the Pro Bowl. Hopkins has received the fifth-most votes of any player.

But Baker and Hopkins are not the only ones who have gotten some love from the fans.

Four other Cardinals players are in the top 10 in Pro Bowl votes at their position, according to Darren Urban of the official team site.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is fifth among quarterbacks.

Patrick Peterson is seventh among cornerbacks.

Mason Cole is seventh among centers.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum is fourth among tackles.

Murray and Peterson being among the top vote-getters is no surprise. Peterson, despite not playing at the same level the last couple of seasons, has a reputation for being one of the best cornerbacks in the league. Murray is blossoming into a star.

Cole and Beachum are surprises. Beachum has played in Pittsburgh and New York, so he does have fan bases who know him. Plus, he has had a good season.

Two linemen who have played well but are not in the top 10 are left tackle D.J. Humphries and left guard Justin Pugh.

Pro Bowl fam voting runs through December 17.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



