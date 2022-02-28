Kyler Murray’s agent shares all-caps screed demanding new contract from Cardinals

The NFC West is the toughest division in the NFL right now. This past season, the Seahawks were the only team not to make the playoffs and everyone except the 49ers has a top-10 starting quarterback. There seems to be trouble in paradise down in the desert, though.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray recently deleted all references to the organization on his social media pages and appears unhappy with his contract situation. Team owner Michael Bidwill tried to smooth things over recently but it doesn’t appear to be working. Today, Murray’s agent released an epic all-caps screed calling the franchise out.

The TL;DR version: Murray’s agent has sent a contract proposal to the Cardinals that would A) give his client and himself a handsome payday and B) lower his cap hit for the 2022 season, helping the team improve the roster around him.

It’s still early in the offseason, so there’s a lot of time for the team and Murray to hammer things out. If he winds up demanding a trade though it’s obviously good news for the Seahawks.

Murray is the one NFL QB whose game is most similar to Russell Wilson’s. Both are highly mobile and excel at extending plays and making big-time throws, but they also walk themselves into sacks at a high rate. Still, he’s a sensational talent and is only 24 years old. Not paying him would be very-much on brand for an organization that can’t seem to shake off dysfunction no matter how good their team is.

Related

Seahawks have 3 opponents hosting international games in 2022

List