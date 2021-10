Associated Press

The reigning Super Bowl champions (6-1) are off to their best start in franchise history, with Tom Brady showing no signs of slowing down at age 44 and an injury-depleted defense that’s thriving, too, despite being without several key players. Without injuries in the secondary to cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis and Richard Sherman, unheralded backups such Dee Delaney and Pierre Desir would not be playing much — if at all — on a talented defense that was a big part of Tampa Bay’s championship run last season. Delaney and Desir both had interceptions during Sunday’s 38-3 rout of the Chicago Bears, leaving coach Bruce Arians marveling about the job Bucs general manager Jason Licht and vice president of player personnel John Spytek have done constructing a deep roster.