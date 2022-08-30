Kyler Gordon unfazed by upcoming Bears debut, already studying 49ers

Gordon's confidence, talent perfect mix for NFL success with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon has always believed he belonged. Not just that he could play in the NFL. But that he could star from the jump.

The first draft pick of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era carries himself with quiet confidence. He walks with purpose. Always with somewhere to go, some part of his craft to perfect. Gordon has been envisioning himself playing on NFL Sundays for quite some time. It has been his dream since before he starred at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett, Wash.

So, the fact that he missed mandatory minicamp, a chunk of training camp, and one preseason game with a minor injury doesn't make him blink or stop his march toward his destiny.

"Honestly, I just expect certain situations and have been preparing for where I want to be and how I want to do it. I'm just really ready to take it on and feel confident about it," Gordon said Monday when asked about his upcoming NFL regular-season debut.

Gordon's first NFL action came in his home state when the Bears visited the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game. His debut came with the expected mistakes from a rookie amped up to be realizing his dreams in front of friends and family.

Where some saw mishaps, the Bears saw a guy with the athleticism, body movement, and self-belief to survive and thrive at the highest level.

"I just think he's a confident guy," head coach Matt Eberflus said of Gordon. "I think we've said it before where he likes to try things, and he likes to adjust his techniques, and he is a very confident guy, because he's a good player. He's done a lot of things and had a lot of success over his career, so he knows that hey, we're going to have adversity, and it's how you respond to adversity that matters, right? It's the NFL. Everyone's going to get beat. It's how you respond to the next play that matters.

"Because in the course of a game you've got to adjust, adapt, overcome as a player and also as a unit as a football team, to get it done. So, yeah, he's in a good spot."

The Bears have asked a lot of Gordon.

When he arrived as a second-round draft pick, the plan was to have him work solely at outside corner in Year 1. That changed when he arrived at training camp as the Bears asked him also to learn the nickel responsibilities.

Gordon has absorbed the information like a sponge. Even when he was out with an injury, he would arrive at the facility at 7 a.m. to go over things with nickel backs coach David Overstreet.

The confidence, intelligence, and desire to be great have Gordon bracing to take the field as a starter against the San Francisco 49ers, a team the rookie has already started doing homework on, in Week 1.

But Gordon hasn't gone it alone. He has had help early in his NFL journey from star cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Johnson could have viewed Gordon as a threat when Poles and Eberflus selected him. Instead, Johnson recognized the rare talent and saw the potential for a top-tier cornerback pairing.

"I reached out to him as soon as they drafted him," Johnson said. "Really, just trying to find ways to help his game improve. I really got a sense of understanding his type of play when he got here. But now it's really trying to bring him along, see what he's comfortable with. I'm really just giving him little tips each and every day, each and every situation I see, that he can get better at. Just giving him my opinion on it.



"If he takes it and runs with it, good. I want him to succeed."



The system Gordon played in at Washington has helped him make a quick transition to Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams' system. The nickel back is one of the three key positions in Eberflus' defense, along with the three-technique and the WILL linebacker.



That's a lot to ask of any rookie. But Gordon doesn't walk or talk like an ordinary rookie.



"It's definitely like the quarterback of the defense," Gordon said about the responsibility of playing the nickel in the Bears' scheme. "You've got to know the calls, be able to communicate, be loud, efficient, fast and smart and be able to react fast. It is very important.



"I played that at Washington, too, so I've had to fill that role and do that before. It wasn't anything new to me."



Gordon is unfazed by the position in which he now finds himself. In 13 days, he'll line up across from Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and the 49ers' host of weapons at Soldier Field.

It sounds daunting. Certainly, the gravity of that task shows up on the film Gordon is studying.



But there's no break in his stride or crack in his voice. When you visualize something for so long, you aren't surprised when it becomes reality.



This is always where Kyler Gordon knew he would be.

