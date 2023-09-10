Kyler Gordon ruled out for remainder of Bears-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears say cornerback Kyler Gordon will miss the rest of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an injury.

Gordon suffered a hand injury during the third quarter of the contest, and just before the start of the fourth quarter, the Bears ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The injury potentially happened on a third down play when Gordon pushed through the Packers' offensive line on a blitz. Jordan Love threw an incomplete pass, but Gordon immediately went to the blue medical tent.

Gordon had 71 total tackles and three interceptions in his rookie season in 2022, and had one tackle before exiting Sunday's contest.

