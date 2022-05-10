Kyler Gordon makes Bears unlikely suitor for James Bradberry

After drafting Gordon, Bears are unlikely suitor for Bradberry originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A former Pro Bowl cornerback is looking for a new home after the New York Giants released James Bradberry on Monday to help the team's financial situation.

Bradberry, 28, has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, intercepting seven passes while registering 35 passes defensed. He has missed just two games over the last five seasons. Bradberry was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and while his game took a step back last season, he still should have plenty of suitors on the open market.

But don't expect the Bears to be one of them.

There's no doubt the Bears, who are in need of a talent influx, could afford to pay Bradberry's freight. Per OverTheCap, the Bears currently have a little over $16 million in salary-cap space. Pairing Bradberry with Jaylon Johnson would give Chicago one of the top cornerback tandems in the NFL.

However, the Bears' decision to invest their top draft pick this year in cornerback Kyler Gordon likely takes them out of the picture for Bradberry.

Gordon, a first-round talent who slid to the second round, didn't allow a touchdown in three seasons at Washington. According to PFF, Gordon surrendered only a 50 percent completion rate and a 47.3 passer rating last season.

The 22-year-old has the versatility to play outside and in the slot. That could allow the Bears to make a run at Bradberry and play Gordon in the nickel this season.

However, defensive coordinator Alan Williams said the plan is for the Bears to let Gordon focus solely on playing outside corner at first.

"We're just going to let him do what he does and just kind of see how he shakes out," Williams told reporters Saturday at rookie minicamp. "Just give him one thing to do, and right now, that's outside. Then we'll see how much he can do, how much we can push him. But as of right now, he'll be an outside corner."

Story continues

Gordon is the first pick of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era. Expectations are high for a defensive back who has star potential and believes he can be one of the rare rookie corners who makes an immediate impact in the NFL.

"Yeah, I feel pretty prepared, very prepared coming from Washington, just like everything they taught me in the way that I prepare myself game-to-game and person-to-person and just every category," Gordon said Friday. "So, I just know that my preparation transition is the same thing I'm going to carry over to the NFL, and then while adding more tools and more stuff that I can learn.

"So, I feel pretty good about going in there and shaking things up for sure."

Making a Bradberry signing even less likely is that the Bears are entering Year 1 of an almost total rebuild. If Chicago felt it was close to contending, signing Bradberry and asking Gordon to begin his career in the slot would be a defensible move.

But the Bears invested heavily in their secondary during the draft, selecting Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker with their two second-round picks. The hope is that the bond Gordon and Brisker form coming into the NFL together will be the start of something special for the Poles-Eberflus regime.

The hope is that pairing Gordon and Brisker with Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson will make the secondary a stable unit early in the rebuild.

The majority of Bradberry's potential suitors -- Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts – are expected to be playoff or Super Bowl contenders this season.

For the Bears, the early development of Gordon, at the position they believe he will man long-term, likely will take precedence over chasing Bradberry.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.