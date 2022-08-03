How Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker have 'surprised' Jaylon Johnson early on

How Gordon, Brisker have 'surprised' Bears star Johnson early on originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – From the second Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker entered Halas Hall, there was a widespread belief that the two defensive backs would start immediately for the 2022 Bears.

Jaylon Johnson knew the two rookies were talented. That's a pre-requisite for being a second-round draft pick in the NFL. Johnson, however, had his reservations about the rookies. Talented? Of course. But it takes more than talent to be a Day 1 starter as a rookie in the NFL.

Gordon and Brisker have flashed in almost every practice the media has viewed since April. After a week of training camp, even Johnson admits the rookies have been better than he expected out of the gates.

"Honestly, I would say they're surprising me a lot more than I would expect," Johnson said Tuesday after the Bears' first padded practice. "I would say, I'm going to start with Kyler first, just his versatility, being able to play and learn the nickel spot. That's not an easy position, single-handedly, to learn. But for him to initially come in and learn the corner, then transition to more of that nickel back, it just shows his IQ of the game, shows his learning ability, being coachable.



"Then Jaquan, I didn't really know too much about him coming in. I had a lot of question marks, but just seeing him play, and having conversations with him, and working out after practice, he's definitely hungry for success. He's definitely a competitor. He wants to win, and I love that to start with, for sure."

Of course, Gordon and Brisker still are very early in their NFL education. They've had zero adversity so far in their professional football infancy. The two rookies have a friendly competition to see who will notch the most takeaways in training camp. It has been good vibes only for the young defensive backs.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted he gave Brisker a big hug when the safety arrived at camp after he settled his brief contract dispute. That's how important Brisker and Gordon are to the Bears' present and future.

Johnson also figures to be a crucial part of Poles' long-term vision for the Bears. The budding star corner knows it's on him to lead a young secondary and ensure they reach their potential.

"I would definitely say my leadership role has increased 100 percent," Johnson said. "I feel like it's really a combination of me and Eddie [Jackson].

"But I feel like it all starts with us leading by our actions, us doing things the right way on and off the field. And then getting that trust from the younger guys, getting that trust from the guys that are newer to the building, and just show them really how to work. So, I mean, for me, it's really just more so leading by example, and then gaining their trust. And then after that, I feel like we can all follow in one direction."

Brisker has made a name for himself early as a hard-nosed box safety who is always around the football.

Meanwhile, Gordon has wowed with his movement skills, sticky coverage, and ability to play nickel and outside corner.

Gordon's agility and smooth movement are rare, likely buoyed by his time spent dancing as a child.

But while Johnson has been impressed with the rookie corner, he hasn't been that impressed.

"Yeah. I couldn't applyー I mean I don't know anything about dance, so I couldn't give you that," Johnson said with a chuckle when asked if Gordon has the same movement skills as him or if dance has given the rookie a different edge.



Gordon and Brisker will continue to be the talk of camp, and for good reason. They are the first two selections of the Poles-Eberflus era and, to this point, have been as advertised.



They've got the stamp of approval from Johnson and Jackson, two veterans with whom they'll be manning the Bears' backend.



Chicago's dynamic rookies have aced their first NFL test with flying colors. If you ask them, the adjustment has been easier than they anticipated.

"It's more like what I expected," Gordon said. "Everyone would tell me how fast it was and how crazy it's going to be, and in my head, I had this expectation that it was going to be 'kray' – but, like, I know there's going to be more I'm going to experience and learn and stuff, so I'm going to keep adapting, but it's been fun, honestly, just getting to experience all of it."

Rougher waters are ahead for the Bears' young duo. The NFL is full of teaching moments. But so far, the Bears haven't seen anything these rookies can't handle.



