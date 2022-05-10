Kyler Gordon-Jaquan Brisker duo could be something special for Bears

The Chicago Bears shored up the secondary with the selections of cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

While there were many who expected Chicago to go offense with one or both of those second rounders, the Bears found two immediate contributors in Gordon and Brisker, who are expected to start as rookies.

Lucky for Gordon and Brisker, they’re coming in at the perfect time as the Bears are installing a new defense under head coach Matt Eberflus.

“I do think there’s an advantage to that. Just because of the togetherness,” Eberflus told reporters. “They’re starting at the forward and working their way up. Those guys will have that special bond with each other, and they’re going to learn it as they go. They’re certainly both smart guys. They’re very intelligent, and they’re going to work together as they get through the defense.

“That’s going to be exciting to watch with those two guys.”

The hope is Gordon and Brisker establish themselves as foundational pieces on this defense moving forward. And given they’re part of the same draft class — and the top two team selections — there’s certainly a bond in the making.

“I think as we build our relationship, I think it’ll definitely benefit us,” Gordon said. “You know, we definitely talk about getting together and getting the playbook and pushing each other along. So, I think it’d be good for us to go back and forth with each other. I’m happy I got him on my side.”

Gordon is a versatile cornerback with experience playing inside and outside. But defensive coordinator Alan Williams explained that Gordon will play outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, at least for now. The Bears don’t want to overload Gordon as a rookie. Meanwhile, Brisker is another versatile, physical defensive back who will start at strong safety opposite Eddie Jackson.

Both Gordon and Brisker have the added benefit of coming into a new regime, where they have an opportunity to help get this defense and franchise back on track.

“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Brisker said. “A new staff. A lot of new people and a lot of new faces. I think everybody wants to change this around, and that’s what they brought me here to (do) to change it around. I feel like me coming in with the new staff, a lot of new players, a lot of new people, it fits right.”

