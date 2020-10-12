Kyler Fackrell, Markus Golden needs to step up for Giants in Lorenzo Carter's absence

The Giants had a rough Sunday. Losing a tight battle with the Cowboys 37-34 and moving down to 0-5 was one thing, but also losing LB Lorenzo Carter to a season-ending achilles rupture was the final nail in the coffin.

With Carter now out for the year and Oshane Ximines on IR, the linebacker group that is still healthy will need to pick up the slack, and at least one member of that group showed out yesterday and looks up to the challenge.

Kyler Fackrell got his second start of the year on Sunday against the Cowboys and made his presence felt early, intercepting a ball thrown off Ezekiel Elliott's finger tips and bulldozing his way 46 yards down the field for his first career touchdown.

Despite the Giants still falling to the Cowboys on a last second field goal, Joe Judge took notice of the linebacker and feels he's up to the task of helping fill Carter's shoes.

"Kyler's a guy that's made some places for us throughout the year so far," Judge said Monday. "He's a guy that's got some versatility in how he plays, he was in the right spot at the right time (for the interception) and he finished it with a good run down the sidelines and got in the end zone for us, and made a big play."

"Regardless of who else is in the game, we need him to do his job as well as possible for us to have success."

Fackrell was already seeing his number of snaps go each week so far this season, with a jump from 42-65 on Sunday obviously coming from Carter's mid-game exit.

Another option the Giants will look to is Markus Golden, who was brought back to the team this offseason after testing out the market.

Golden will likely regain his spot in the starting lineup after doing so in every game in 2019.

"He'll be a key part of what we're doing," Judge said on Golden.

At 0-5, the Giants don't have much to lose when it comes to trying out different guys at different positions, so in his first year with the team, Judge could get very creative with his lineups.