Kylee Shook with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kylee Shook (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/11/2021
Kylee Shook (New York Liberty) with a Deep 3 vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/11/2021
Jonquel Jones racks up 17 points and 17 rebounds to lead Connecticut in a 71-54 win against New York.
Learn from my experience following one of the healthiest eating patterns.
Elsa arrived in the Tri-State Area as a tropical storm, with heavy rain and gusty winds, sparking flash flooding and even tornado warnings.
Odyssey Sims (Atlanta Dream) with a 2-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/11/2021
Sue Bird becomes first WNBA player to reach 3,000 assists
After the Sky put together an impressive comeback, the Washington Mystics reigned it in following Charles' game-tying basket.
The best in the west!
Tina Charles had 32 points and 17 rebounds to continue her renaissance season and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 89-85 in overtime Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.
Brittney Griner had 29 points and 15 rebounds to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 85-77.
The Sun and Storm will meet in the first Commissioner's Cup championship game.
DeWanna Bonner (Connecticut Sun) with a Deep 3 vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/09/2021
Kelsey Mitchell had 20 points as the Indiana Fever defeat the New York Liberty 82-69.
Ronda Rousey praised Conor McGregor's ability to promote on the fly after suffering a leg injury in his UFC 264 defeat.
Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalty kicks and England's Marcus Rashford missed another.
To Bryson DeChambeau, the norm remains the enemy. Professional golfers normally bellow at their caddies, but the American has named Brian Zeigler as his new bagman - and he happens to be someone who has previously been paid to scream obscenities at DeChambeau. The pair will arrive here at The Open Championship on Monday after revealing the news on social media in wacky style. Zeigler, a coach in DeChambeau’s home city of Dallas, dived into a swimming pool with his new employer’s bag of clubs ove
After a nasty injury, things got even uglier on the microphone inside the cage at the conclusion of UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
That's one way to end a trilogy.
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
If the Bucks are feeling the pressure of being down 0-2 to the formidable Phoenix Suns, they aren’t showing it. They’re intent on staying loose, it appears, as opposed to being suffocated by the moment.